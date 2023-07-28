Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the SemiconIndia 2023 with his presence at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. The major national-level event promises to be a catalyst for the development of the semiconductor sector through networking, technological demonstrations, and profitable commercial opportunities. Aside from Indian states, 23 other nations will be represented at SemiconIndia 2023. The expo will be set up with up to 150 booths representing 80 firms showing innovations and goods. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gujarat on July 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends SemiconIndia 2023

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/PLoT8CSjAo — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

