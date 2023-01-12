Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Hubballi today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The 26th edition of the National Youth Festival, which will be held till January 16, is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi Security Cover Breach Video: Man Reaches Near Prime Minister's Car With Garland During Roadshow in Hubballi, Pulled Away by Cops.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 26th National Youth Festival 2023 in Hubbali, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/c9tJ7f3c5f — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

National Youth Day 2023 Inauguration:

