A young man tried to garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi today. In the video, security personnel can be seen pulling away the man as he attempts to garland the prime minister. National Youth Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival 2023 in Hubbali (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Security Cover Breach Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

