Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Nair Service Society (NSS) founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary and also acknowledged his contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. "Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. He was also widely respected for his efforts to further rural development and made a great contribution to India's freedom movement," PM Modi tweeted. New Year 2023 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘A Great 2023’ to Everyone, Says ‘May It Be Filled With Hope, Happiness and Lots of Success'.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister also acknowledged his contributions to social reforms, rural development and India's freedom movement: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/bAxUL5y0as — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)