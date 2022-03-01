Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Mahashivratri greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion and seeks blessing of Lord Mahadev.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri". "May the God of gods, Mahadev bless everyone. Om Namah Shivay".

Prime Minister @narendramodi greets people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. https://t.co/0mQ4Hy9uUa — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 1, 2022

