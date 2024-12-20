A win or tie will guarantee a playoff spot for Jaipur Pink Panthers, who will meet Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 20. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: U Mumba Inch Closer to Playoff Berth With Win Against Patna Pirates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Live

