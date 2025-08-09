In Himachal Pradesh’s Shillai, brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi have gone viral after marrying the same woman, Sunita Chauhan, under the centuries-old polyandrous custom of the Hatti clan, known as “Jodidar Pratha.” Unfazed by online criticism, the duo say they are proud torchbearers of a tradition still practiced in parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand to prevent land division. The marriage, held over three days from July 12, featured folk songs, dances, and village celebrations. In a Facebook video, Pradeep said outsiders “should not judge what they don’t understand,” stressing the union was consensual, blessed by their families, and rooted in love. “We didn’t marry for headlines,” Kapil added, noting they come from a low-income family with no fame ambitions. The couple vows to uphold the custom, with the elder brother legally recognized as the father of any children born. “We’re happy — that’s all that matters,” Pradeep declared. Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

Himachal Pradesh Brothers Marry Same Woman, Defend Centuries-Old ‘Jodidar Pratha’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)