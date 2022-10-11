PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and other leaders & common people pay their last respects to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Samajwadi Party's Social media) pic.twitter.com/eiZMsNnxJu— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)