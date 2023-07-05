A woman from Pakistan met a man from Greater Noida on the gaming app PUBG Mobile and their love story blossomed. Three years later, the woman arrived in India with her four kids, leaving everything behind to be with Sachin, the man she fell in love with while playing a mobile game. Seema Ghulam Haider met Sachin in Noida, and they started living together. Things turned ugly when neighbours learnt of the origins of the woman and called on the cops. Police arrested Sachin and Seema, and further investigation is on. The duo told the media that they wanted the government to marry them so they could spend their lives together. “Sachin and I love each other and we have decided to spend our lives together. I came to India on his directions to marry him. I do not want to go back and will continue to stay in India,” Haider told media. PUBG Love Story: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Urge Government To Get Them Married (Watch Video).

PUBG Love Story:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)