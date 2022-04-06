Amid the ongoing heatwave in India, coconut water sales in Puducherry have declined as people prefer to stay at home. "We've been in this business for 20 years but this year sales are quite poor. People usually come out to buy coconut water but aren't doing so this time due to sweltering heat," one of the coconut seller said.

Check tweet:

Puducherry: Coconut water sales decline amid soaring temperatures as people prefer staying-in We've been in this business for 20 years but this year sales are quite poor.People usually come out to buy coconut water but aren't doing so this time due to sweltering heat,say sellers pic.twitter.com/AhQ57l8cJl — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)