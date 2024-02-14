Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 14, paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said that the service and sacrifice of the martyred jawans for our nation will always be remembered.

I Pay Homage to the Brave Heroes

I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

