An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a convoy of Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 in 2019, resulting in deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. Since then, leaders and citizens remember the CRPF martyrs killed in the Pulwama attack. People share messages, quotes, images and put status on WhatsApp to salute the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice. If you are looking for messages, tributes, quotes, images or a WhatsApp status to remember and salute the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, we have everything for you below. India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As ‘Designated Terrorist’.

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Message Reads: Let’s Salute Our Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made To Protect Our Motherland. (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message Reads: Let Us Pray for Our Martyrs and Their Families As They Sacrificed Everything for India. (Pulwama Terror Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Message Reads: Remembering CRPF Martyrs Who Died Protecting Our Country. (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message Reads: We Pay Sincere Tributes to the Brave Souls Who Chose Country Over Comfort, Patriotism Over Convenience. (Pulwama Terror Attack, 14 February, 2019)

Pulwama Attack Tribute Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pulwama Attack Message Reads: Jo Shaheed Hue Hain Unki Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani, Salute to Martyrs (Pulwama Attack, 14 February, 2019)

