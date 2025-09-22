Two children were injured after a pair of bullocks broke loose during a traditional procession ahead of Ghatsthapana celebrations in Pune's Shirur. According to the local media, the incident occurred when the bulls panicked due to the loud devotional music being played and ran amok through the crowd. The bullocks reportedly escaped control and began running wildly, trampling the children who were caught in their path. Panic briefly gripped the village as onlookers struggled to react. Fortunately, both children sustained only minor injuries and were promptly treated with first aid. Doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. Meanwhile, a shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dog With Suspected Rabies Bites 17 People in Indapur, Panic As Hospital Lacked Anti-Rabies Serum (Watch Video).

2 Children Injured After Being Trampled by Bulls in Pune

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Lokmat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)