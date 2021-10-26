A team of Forest Department on Tuesday conducted search operation for a leopard that attacked a youth in the residential area of Hadapsar in Pune district earlier today. On Tuesday morning, a 50-year-old man was injured in a leopard attack in Hadapsar.

