A massive fire broke out at a motorbike showroom in Maharashtra's Pune last night, August 25. According to a report in PTI, nearly 60 bikes were gutted after the blaze erupted at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Pune city. Officials said that one person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the fire erupted and was rescued later. The incident occurred around 8.30 PM on Monday, August 25, on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Bund Garden Road in Tarabaug area, where the TVS showroom and service centre were located. A video surfaced online shows the bikes being turned into ashes after the fire broke out at the motorbike showroom in Pune. Pune: Off-Duty Fireman Saves 4-Year-Old Girl Clinging to Clinging to 3rd Floor Window Grills in Maharashtra, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral.

Several Bikes Turned Into Ashes After Fire Breaks Out at Motorbike Showroom in Pune

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Several bikes were turned into ashes after a fire broke out in a motorbike showroom last night. The fire was later doused (Visuals Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/jTLGk1JU8k — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

