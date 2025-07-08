A heart-stopping rescue unfolded in Pune’s Katraj area on July 8 when off-duty fireman Yogesh Arjun Chavan saved a 4-year-old girl dangling from a third-floor window. A heart-stopping video going viral on social media shows the girl struggling to hold on as Chavan rushes inside, grabs her hand, and pulls her to safety just before the window is partially closed by the girl's mother. Chavan, from Kothrud Fire Station, was at home when he heard cries for help and spotted the child trapped in a locked apartment. The girl’s mother had briefly stepped out, leaving her alone inside. Without hesitation, Chavan gained entry and rescued the child before tragedy could strike. Pune Horror: Woman Brutally Slams Pet Cat on Floor, Tosses It in Air; Authorities Detain Accused After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

#WATCH | #Pune Fireman On Leave Turns Hero, Rushes To Save 4-Year-Old Girl Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building#PuneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/t4DMLP1bvW — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 8, 2025

