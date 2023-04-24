The Pune Customs along with Indian Coast Guard foiled an attempt to illegally export 3,500 livestock (goats & sheep) off Ratnagiri coast in the guise of coastal cargo for supply to Gujarat. However, the consignment was being taken to Dubai from Vijaydurg Port in Maharashtra. The officials have taken custody of the livestock and relief action was initiated. A detailed probe into the matter was also underway. Chennai Airport Customs Seize 1,796 Grams Gold Worth Rs 95 Lakh Concealed Inside Electric Motor From Abu Dhabi Passenger (Watch Video).

Pune Customs Seize Boat

Maharashtra | Pune Customs along with Indian Coast Guard foiled an attempt to illegally export 3500 livestock (Goats & Sheep) off Ratnagiri coast in guise of coastal cargo for supply to Gujarat. The livestock was being exported to Dubai from Vijaydurg Port, Maharashtra. Further… pic.twitter.com/oTMH0AteEa — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

