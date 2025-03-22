A major fire broke out at a godown in Shukrawar Peth in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, March 21. News agency ANI shared the video of the fire in Pune, reporting that the fire department promptly responded and brought the fire under control. No injuries or casualties were reported, the report added. Hinjawadi Minibus Fire: ‘We’re in Shock, Cooperating With Police’, Says Vyoma Graphics Official That Lost 4 Staffers.

Pune Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out last night in a godown located in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune. The fire department promptly responded and brought the fire under control. No injuries or casualties were reported. (Video Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/SU6GR3tox0 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

