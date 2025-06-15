A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop and furniture godown in Chinchwad Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday afternoon, June 15. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed raging flames as firefighters worked to douse the massive. So far, no casualties have been reported. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts in 3-Storey Building Near Hadapsar’s Vaibhav Talkies, Residents Climb Down From Balcony to Escape (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at a scrap shop and furniture godown in Chinchwad Nagar of Pune. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ifDwH3Aeqg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2025

