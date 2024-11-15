A fire broke out in a three-storey building near Vaibhav Talkies in Pune's Hadapsar on Friday afternoon, November 15. Several people were trapped after the blaze engulfed the old structure. In the video, residents can be seen climbing down the building from the balcony to escape the burning structure. Soon, the firefighters arrived and brought the fire under control. Pune: Fire Breaks Out at Mandai Metro Station; No Injuries, Metro Services Unaffected.

Residents Climb Down from Balcony After Building Catches Fire in Pune

Fire erupted in a three-storey building near Vaibhav Talkies in Hadapsar. Rescue of trapped residents by fire brigade is going on. At present, the fire is completely under control and there are no injuries or casualties.#fire #3storey #building #hadapsar #latestnews #punemirror… pic.twitter.com/0l2PZ8y0pD — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) November 15, 2024

