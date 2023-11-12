A massive fire broke out today, November 12, in Maharashtra's Pune. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a godown in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. The firefighters brought the fire under control later. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ahura Ice and Cold Storage in Bhosari Due to Spark From Welding Rod, Two Injured (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Shukrawar Peth Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a godown in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city. No injuries or casualties reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control later. pic.twitter.com/kqiHHl6zuC — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

