A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune today, July 14. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a godown in the Yewalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra. Fire tenders are present at the spot. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Bhawani Peth, Dousing Operation Underway.

Fire Breaks Out in Pune Godown

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a godown in Yewalewadi area of Pune, Maharashtra. Fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4CBiPJ49l1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

