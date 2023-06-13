A tragic occurrence ensued On Monday night after a fire erupted at Hotel Rewal Siddhi in Pune's Market Yard area. Three workers who were locked inside and suffered burn injuries were rescued by the fire department when they arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, two of the injured workers died as a result of their injuries despite being rushed to the hospital right after for medical attention. Investigations are being conducted in the matter. The incident took place at around 1 am in the morning. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Imperio Grand in Lucknow, 10 Injured (Watch Video).

Pune Hotel Fire Video

A fire broke out in #Pune hotel. The fire department promptly responded to the scene, rescuing three workers who were trapped inside and had sustained burn injuries. The injured workers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, unfortunately, two workers succumbed to… pic.twitter.com/1UAEZPWIH3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 13, 2023

