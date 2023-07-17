A significant train fire incident has been reported in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Unexpectedly, a bogie on a rail rack that was parked on the edge of the yard next to platform no. 6 at Daund Railway Station caught fire. No one died, but the train carriage sustained significant damage. However, the precise reason for the fire is yet unknown. The fire department has been dispatched to the scene and is working to put it out in the interim. There were no recorded injuries in this fire. Telangana Train Fire Video: Three Coaches of Falaknuma Express Burns in Flames Between Bommaipally and Pagidipally Stations, No Injuries Reported.

Pune Train Fire Video

