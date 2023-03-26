An irrigation officer from Punjab on Sunday said that a crack appeared in the lining between the Rajasthan canal and Sirhind canal in Faridkot. The officer said that the flow of water was stopped, and officers reached the spot immediately. Required machines were also brought. "We are will take further action. Repair work will be done. No damages caused in the city," he added. Amritpal Singh To Be Arrested Any Moment, Punjab Police on High Alert.

Crack Appears in Lining Between the Rajasthan Canal & Sirhind Canal

Punjab | A crack appeared in lining between the Rajasthan canal & Sirhind canal in Faridkot. Flow of water stopped, officers reached the spot & required machines were brought. We are will take further action. Repair work will be done. No damages caused in the city: Irrigation… pic.twitter.com/WTHNvjaNeQ — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

