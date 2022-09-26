On Monday, a suspicious Pakistani drone was spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur area. According to reports, the drone was seen approaching the border last night after which it was immediately diverted through firing. "A total of 56 rounds & 14 illuminating bombs were fired," DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi said.

