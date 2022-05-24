Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against him.

Check tweet:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/YGFw1SYtzk — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

