On Saturday, The Farmers in Patiala burnt stubble. Farmers have requested the government for the proper machinery for stubble disposal and have asked for compensation for burning the stubble. According to farmers for burning the stubble they spend Rs 7,000 per hectare. Farmers have further warned the government that stubble Burning Won’t Stop Until and Unless Demands Are Met.

Watch the photos here:

