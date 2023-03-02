The Punjab government has decided to grant an exemption of 2.25% in stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by March 31. “Those opting for registration of land will now be exempted from 1% additional stamp duty, 1% PIDB fees and 0.25 % special fees. A notification in this regard has been issued by the state government,” revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said. Punjab Government to Monitor Social Media Accounts of Employees Criticising or Commenting Adversely Against Policies.

Punjab Govt Exempts Stamp Duty:

