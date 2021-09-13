Ludhiana police on Monday busted an espionage module run by a Pakistani intelligence operative. The module was run through a local resident, Jaswinder Singh. The police have also accessed whatsapp chats which confirmed contact between 7 defense personnel and the Pakistan operative. The case has been registered into the matter. Singh was arrested by the police.

Tweet By ANI:

