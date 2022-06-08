The Punjab Police has sought the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, who claimed responsibility for the murder of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Police sources said that Brar is an active member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

