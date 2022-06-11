In a shocking incident, a pro-Khalistan slogans were seen on walls of a Session Judge's residence in Punjab's Faridkot. SSP Faridkot, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said, "A video of SFJ activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has come to light & slogans were written on walls. CCTV cameras being checked & investigation being done."

