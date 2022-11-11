On Friday, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute said that Punjab recorded 3,916 incidents of stubble burning. The IARI also said that the number of stubble burring incident is highest this season so far. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed reports from Punjab on stubble burning. The NHRC has raised concerns over stubble burning cases in North India, especially in Punjab as the air quality has turned 'severe' in many cities. NHRC Seeks Detailed Report from Punjab on Stubble Burning.

Punjab Records 3,916 Incidents of Stubble Burning

Punjab recorded 3,916 incidents of stubble burning on Friday, highest this season so far: Indian Agricultural Research Institute — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2022

