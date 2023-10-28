In a horrifying incident from Punjab’s Ropar, a man was captured mercilessly beating his 73-year-old mother, alleging that she wet her bed, in a recently surfaced CCTV footage. The now-viral video depicts a juvenile deliberately pouring water on the elderly woman’s bed, post which the accused goes on to physically assault his mother, beating her in the presence of his wife and son. The video was reportedly shared with the police by the victim’s daughter, after which the accused was arrested. The accused has been identified as Advocate Ankur Verma, and a case has been registered against him under Sections 327, 342, and 323 of the IPC, as well as Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Etawah Man Beats Wife With Stick Over Suspicion, Records Disturbing Video.

Man Mercilessly Beats Elderly Mother Alleging She Wet Her Bed

Shocking: The police have rescued a 73-year-old woman from her own home after her daughter alleged that she was being tortured by the victim’s son and his wife. Ankur Verma, a lawyer from Ropar, his wife Sudha, and a juvenile were seen mercilessly assaulting the elderly woman in… pic.twitter.com/N2xGKszuHu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 28, 2023

