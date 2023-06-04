With the rise of social media, videos of atrocities in India’s households are now coming into the limelight. A man in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, thrashed his wife with a stick and recorded the video on his phone. In the video, the assaulter can be seen dragging the woman by her hair and repeatedly attacking her with the stick. The woman could be seen crying in pain and pleading with him to stop. Reportedly, the man attacked his wife over suspicion. The UP Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and launched a probe. Video: Man Beats Wife Mercilessly in Jodhpur, Tears Her Clothes and Makes Her Sit Outside House, Arrested.

Etawah Man Beats Wife With Stick:

