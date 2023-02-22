Punjab police on Wednesday killed two gangsters and injured another in an encounter at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The slain gangsters were identified as Teja Mehandpuria and Manpreet Peeta. The gangster Mehandpuria was involved in the January 8 murder case of constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, informed ADGP Pramod Ban. "Police tried to stop a car in which 3 people including Teja were present. They opened fire on the police. In retaliatory firing, 2 people incl Teja killed while one was injured. Two policemen also got injured. More than 38 cases are registered against Teja," ADGP Ban further said. Rajasthan: Gangster Raju Theth Shot Dead by Five Men in Front of His House in Sikar (Watch Video).

