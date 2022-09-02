A day before Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is to visit Talwandi Sabo, a video has gone viral on social media which shows the MLA of the constituency and AAP Leader Baljinder Kaur being slapped and shouted at by her husband. Though the video is said to be 2 months old but after it went viral on Thursday, the Punjab State Women Commission chairperson has said that she will take suo motu cognizance of the incident. No formal complaint has been filed in the incident, which was recorded by a CCTV camera on July 10.

Watch Video:

