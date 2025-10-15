A major commotion broke out at Patna airport as angry Congress workers allegedly manhandled Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan. The leaders were returning from Delhi after attending the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. Disgruntled workers accused the leadership of corruption in the distribution of election tickets. “Tickets have been sold. Rajesh Ram has sold tickets,” alleged one protester. Another worker, Shravan, voiced frustration over senior party member Dr Ashok Gagan, who has served Congress for 35 years, being denied a ticket. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Congress CEC Meeting to Decide State Poll Candidates.

Ruckus at Patna Airport Over Congress Ticket Distribution

