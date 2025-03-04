An ugly brawl broke out at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh recently over an argument about playing a DJ song. The alleged incident occurred during a wedding ceremony at Kushal Bhawan in Raebareli's Aliganj. It is reported that the dispute began over playing music and soon escalated into an ugly fight. A video of the incident surfaced online shows people at the wedding in Raebareli exchanging kicks and punches as the fight erupts into a huge brawl following an argument over the DJ song. Soon after the incident came to light, local police reached the spot and began investigating the matter. Raebareli police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections at Unchahar police station. Raebareli Hit-and-Run Case: 1 Critical After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Unchahar, UP Police Respond After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Ugly Brawl Breaks Out at Marriage Event in Raebareli

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना ऊंचाहार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है । अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) March 4, 2025

