In a shocking hit-and-run incident in Unchahar, Raebareli, a speeding car struck two bike riders on March 2, leaving one critically injured. The accident, which occurred around 5:38 PM, was captured on CCTV and quickly went viral on social media. In the disturbing footage, the car, seemingly decorated for a wedding, hit the bike, sending both riders into the air before fleeing the scene. Authorities later learned that the same vehicle ran over a pedestrian, prompting bystanders to detain the driver. Police confirmed that the driver was drunk at the time and arrested him. The vehicle has been seized, and investigations are ongoing. Raebareli Hit-and-Run: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Car Flees With Open Door After Striking Several Vehicles on Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway; Video Goes Viral.

ये सीधे तौर पर हत्या के प्रयास का मामला है। एक कार ने बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मारकर हवा में उछाल दिया। शुक्र है, दोनों बच गए। 📍रायबरेली, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/jb82grCKZm — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 3, 2025

