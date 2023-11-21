Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, called Prime Minister Modi a "panauti" (bad omen) and blamed him for India’s defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Rahul Gandhi claimed that India was performing well until PM Modi showed up at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where India lost the final to Australia."Our boys would have won the world cup, but "panauti" made them lose," Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in the video. 'Win or Lose - We Love You Either Way': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lauds Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Panauti'

