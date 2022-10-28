Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day long Bharat Jodo Yatra, took out some time to play with a white Labrador, a breed of dog. The video of Gandhi chilling with the canine was shared by the Congress party on Twitter. "Love is a four-legged word," the party captioned the post. In the video, Congress MP is seen spending some time with the dog. The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in the Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday. Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Elon Musk on Successful Twitter Takeover, Hopes Microblogging Site No Longer Will Stifle Opposition’s Voice in India Due to Government Pressure.

Rahul Gandhi Chills With White Labrador:

