Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk after the latter took over Twitter. The Congress MP also hoped that the microblogging site will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure and will act against hate speech. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi also shared a graph that said - "Rahul Gandhi's Account Manipulation." Elon Musk to Become Twitter CEO and Reverse Lifetime Bans On Blocked Accounts.

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Elon Musk:

Congrats @elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure. pic.twitter.com/j2unZeYYj6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2022

