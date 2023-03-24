In a huge setback for the Congress, the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Parliament as the Member of Lok Sabha because of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Responding to the notification, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti." Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

