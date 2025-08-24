Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed their "Voter Adhikaar Yatra" (Voter Adhikar Yatra) on its eighth day in Bihar's Purnea today, August 24. The two leaders were seen riding motorcycles during the "Yatra", which seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Amid this, Rahul Gandhi also took to Instagram to share photos of himself and Tejashwi Yadav riding motorcycles in Purnea. "The gear has changed, the youth has awakened," Gandhi's post read. Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 23, while addressing supporters in Katihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "manipulating institutions" and "media" to hide the voices of the poors. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Ride Motorbikes During ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Purnea, Video Surfaces.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Photos of Riding a Motorcycle in Bihar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

