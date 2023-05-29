Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed a strong belief that Congress will win big in upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 following a thumping victory in Karnataka. "We had a detailed meeting right now, and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh," the Congress leader said. Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had said that the party would get over 150 seats in the MP assembly if Congress workers work hard. Coronation Over, Arrogant King Is Crushing Voice of People on Streets, Says Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Police Detaining Wrestlers (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Win 150 Seats in MP

#WATCH | We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9rQgiJBumY — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

