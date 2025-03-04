The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a major departmental examination paper leak scam under the East Central Railway during a late-night operation conducted between March 3 and 4, 2025. A case has been registered against a Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) and eight other railway officials, along with unidentified candidates and others. As part of the probe, CBI officials conducted searches at eight locations, leading to the seizure of INR 1.17 crore in cash. Investigators believe this amount was collected from candidates in exchange for leaked question papers. During the raid, authorities also recovered handwritten and photocopied versions of the leaked exam papers. Upon verification, the seized papers matched the original exam questions, confirming the breach. RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

