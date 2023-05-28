Ahmedabad witnessed heavy rain and hailstorms on Sunday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. Residents of the city took to Twitter to share captivating visuals of the unexpected downpour and hailstorm, highlighting the contrasting weather conditions and providing a refreshing respite from the scorching temperatures. However, several of the netizens have expressed displeasure as the IPL 2023 Final between CSK and GT was delayed due to unexpected rains. IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Toss Delayed Due to Rain in Ahmedabad.

Rain & Hailstorm in Ahmedabad:

Ahmedabad Rains:

Rainfall Lashes Gujarat City:

Raining in Ahmedabad:

Maja ave che stadium ma IPL jovani? 😂#AhmedabadRains pic.twitter.com/TJ1B1M3epW — Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) May 28, 2023

Match Delayed:

Dhoni Craze Overshadows Rains:

Ahmedabad crowds chanting CSK, CSK, CSK even in the rain. The Craze of MS Dhoni & CSK. pic.twitter.com/JsFes66m0L — thesujal_sp (@ThesujalP) May 28, 2023

