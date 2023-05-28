The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final match has been delayed due to a bit of drizzle in Ahmedabad. It has gotten slightly heavier and a wet outfield has forced the umpires to delay the toss until further inspection. The ground is under covers currently. The cut off time for a 20 over game is 9:30 PM before losing overs start. For a five over game, the game has to start by 11:56 PM.

CSK vs GT Toss Delayed Due to Rain in Ahmedabad

It's pouring heavily in Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KjMBFumP30 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)