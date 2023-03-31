India Meteorological Department on Friday (March 31) released details of overall weather updates in India. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds along with isolated hailstorm very likely over Northwest India seen today on March 31 and the significant reduction will be seen uptill April 02," it said. No transformation in weather will be seen in the southern and western parts of the country for at least the next five days. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update on March 21: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning, More Rainfall in Parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad.

Weather Updates Of India

Rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm likely over Northwest & East India on today, the 31st March and reduce significantly thereafter. For more details, kindly visit: https://t.co/FiyI02MaNd pic.twitter.com/NHhOegHAFG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 31, 2023

